Insurers Warn Motorists Over Post-Brexit 'Green Card'

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 11:34 AM GMT) -- Insurance companies have warned that U.K. motorists will be required to carry proof that they are insured when driving in Europe from January — unless the government reaches an agreement as part of a Brexit deal. The Association of British Insurers said on Monday that the rules will apply when Britain exits a so-called Green Card free circulation zone for the European Economic Area, from Jan. 1. The U.K. will return on that date to a regime similar to one dating back more than 70 years but abandoned after the European Union was created. Motorists will be required to carry certificates...

