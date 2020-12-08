Court Shutters 2 Cos. Behind £3M Art Investment 'Fraud'

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 1:19 PM GMT) -- Two companies that were allegedly involved in a "cynical" and fraudulent art investment scheme which scammed elderly investors out of more than £3 million ($4 million) have been shut down by a court, a government agency said Tuesday. Judge Adrian Bever wound up Wardells Design Ltd. and Camp Partners Ltd. in the public interest at the High Court, sitting in Manchester , on Dec. 4, the Insolvency Service said. The Official Receiver has been appointed liquidator of the two investment companies. Wardells Design and Camp Partners took £600,000 from investors who were told that they were investing in paintings by "renowned...

