Baker McKenzie Singaporean Arm Adds Disputes Principal

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow, the Singaporean arm of Baker McKenzie, has added Asia-Pacific cross-border dispute pro Emmanuel Chua as local principal to its dispute resolution practice. He most recently co-led disputes and investigations for Chevron Corp. in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East and has experience in financial restructuring, international arbitration and multijurisdictional litigation. "There are few firms that have Baker McKenzie's international reach and reputation, particularly across the diverse and fast-changing markets in Asia," Emmanuel said in the firm's announcement this month. "It is an exciting time to be joining Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow, and I look...

