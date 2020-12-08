Xilinx Investor Sues To Stop $35B Semiconductor Merger

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Xilinx Inc. investor asked a California federal court Monday to block the semiconductor company's sale to Advanced Micro Devices Inc., arguing that not enough information about the proposed $35 billion deal has been made available to Xilinx shareholders. Investor Shiva Stein accused Xilinx and its board of violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by failing to provide information about the financial projections the company's financial adviser, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, relied on in its financial analyses. Stein also argues that investors are entitled to know the number of fully diluted outstanding shares of Xilinx common stock and stock-based...

