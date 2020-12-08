2 BigLaw Firms Announce New Diversity Initiatives

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- BigLaw firms Littler Mendelson PC and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP announced new diversity initiatives this week, ramping up their efforts to increase the number of minorities, women and people identifying as LGBT in their top ranks. Littler said Tuesday the firm's goal is to double the amount of women, people of color and individuals identifying as LGBT at its top levels over the next five years. A Littler representative told Law360 that at the moment, the firm's top ranks consist of 18% women, 10.2% people of color and 5.5% LGBT individuals. "As far as we know, no other law firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS