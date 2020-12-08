4 Blank-Check Cos. Raise Combined $875M In IPOs

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 3:06 PM EST) -- Four blank-check companies, planning to target a range of companies including those in financial technology and those that have recently emerged from bankruptcy, started trading Tuesday after raising $875 million combined. New York-headquartered Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II had the largest debut, at $275 million. Mudrick II is hoping to combine with a post-restructured or distressed company. Washington, D.C.-headquartered Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. raised $250 million; financial technology-focused Concord Acquisition Corp. raised $240 million in an upsized offering; and Mexico-headquartered DD3 Acquisition Corp. II raised $110 million. The companies priced their units at the $10 mark typical of blank-check companies, and...

