Court Rejects FTC Challenge To Philly Hospital Merger

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 11:02 AM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday rejected a bid from the Federal Trade Commission and the state to block a $599 million merger between Philadelphia-area health care systems Jefferson Health and Albert Einstein Healthcare Network. U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert issued an order and opinion that denied a request for a preliminary injunction, saying that enforcers failed to properly view the health care market in southeastern Pennsylvania. The court rejected evidence from economic experts as well as testimony from insurers that it found was "neither unanimous, unequivocal nor supported by the record as a whole." "Their conclusory assertions that they...

