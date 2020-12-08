DC Circ. Questions Anti-Union Animus In Kroger Access Fight

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared divided Tuesday on whether a Virginia Kroger violated federal labor law by booting United Food and Commercial Workers agents from its parking lot, with one judge suggesting at oral arguments that the union provided scant evidence of anti-union motivations. Amanda Jaret, UFCW assistant general counsel, sought to convince the three-judge panel that the National Labor Relations Board ignored key evidence of discrimination when it decided the grocer was within its rights to expel the union representatives as they circulated a petition protesting the store. But U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond Randolph suggested Jaret was overstating the evidence...

