UK Drops Controversial Bid To Rip Up EU Divorce Treaty

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 4:23 PM GMT) -- Britain has agreed to pull sections covering trade with Northern Ireland from its draft Internal Market Bill, settling a treaty dispute with the European Union and removing an obstacle to a free trade agreement between the U.K. and Europe. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, pictured in Downing Street on Tuesday, has reached an "agreement in principle" with a European Union counterpart. (Getty) The British government will drop the controversial clauses from the bill after Cabinet Minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič came to an "agreement in principle" on the status of Northern Ireland's customs status after the Brexit regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS