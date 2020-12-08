Ex-Texas Assistant AG Too Late On Age Bias Suit, Panel Says

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- A former Texas assistant attorney general was nine days too late in filing an age bias lawsuit alleging she was passed over for a promotion in favor of a younger applicant, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, tossing her case for falling outside the statute of limitations. A three-judge panel for the First Court of Appeals affirmed a trial court's decision granting a plea to the jurisdiction by the Texas Office of the Attorney General, which said Kim Coogan's Texas Commission on Human Rights Act suit was precluded because she failed to file it within the two-year window required by the...

