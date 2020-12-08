Credit Suisse Can't Revive Bid To Strike Espionage Suit

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 5:33 PM GMT) -- A London judge refused on Tuesday to allow Credit Suisse to appeal his decision tossing the Swiss bank's attempt to strike out a £60.3 million ($80.6 million) lawsuit brought by a former employee for damages suffered after he was imprisoned in Romania on espionage charges over his work for the lender. Roger Ter Haar QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, dismissed the bank's case that he had applied the wrong legal test when he rejected its strikeout application in January before a trial in April 2021. The judge held that he had applied the correct test of whether Vadim...

