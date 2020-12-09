Waiver Process Complicates Biden's Defense Secretary Pick

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden's historic choice for the next U.S. defense secretary faces unusual procedural hurdles and rising opposition within the Democratic Party, given his recent tenure as the head of U.S. Central Command. Tuesday's announcement of retired four-star Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III as Biden's pick sets up a fight in Congress over whether to approve the ex-officer for a post that is typically reserved for civilians under a federal law designed to enshrine civilian control over the military. Austin, who would be the first Black Pentagon chief in U.S. history if confirmed by the Senate, is only four years...

