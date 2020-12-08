Francesca's Can Borrow Initial $15M Of New Ch. 11 Loan

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Women's fashion boutique Francesca's received permission Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to tap into its debtor-in-possession financing and borrow up to $15 million under the loan package. During a virtual first-day hearing, debtor attorney Maria DiConza of O'Melveny & Myers LLP said the post-petition borrowing was a critical part of the debtor's Chapter 11 plans as it would help bridge its cash needs following the holiday season and fund its sale efforts, anticipated to wrap up in mid-January. The DIP loan is being provided by existing prepetition lender Tiger Finance LLC, which is making $25 million available in total with...

