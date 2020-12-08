Wellness App Calm Eases Into $2B Value After Funding Round

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 3:11 PM EST) -- Mental wellness app Calm said Tuesday that it's landed a $2 billion valuation after its latest funding round led by existing investor Lightspeed Venture Partners, as the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the world's consumers into mounting uncertainty, anxiety and stress. Calm said in a news release that it hit the milestone after raking in $75 million in Series E funding from Lightspeed and other contributors including TPG, Insight Venture Partners, Marc Benioff and funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The San Francisco-based business said the new financing brings the total amount it's fundraised to $217 million. Alex Rew, Calm's co-founder...

