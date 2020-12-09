Endobotics Wins $192M In IP Dispute Over Surgical Device

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- The Delaware-based successor to a bankrupt Massachusetts medical device manufacturer announced that it has won a total of $191.6 million in default judgments against a rival that it accused of selling knockoffs of its patented robotic surgical tool. Endobotics LLC said on Tuesday that it scored wins in Delaware and Massachusetts federal courts against Medrobotics Corp., the maker of the Medrobotics Flex Robotic System. Endobotics is the owner of patents and trade secrets related to a device that had been developed by a Massachusetts company called Cambridge Endoscopic Devices Inc., which went belly-up in 2015. The ruling from Delaware federal court,...

