Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Endobotics Wins $192M In IP Dispute Over Surgical Device

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- The Delaware-based successor to a bankrupt Massachusetts medical device manufacturer announced that it has won a total of $191.6 million in default judgments against a rival that it accused of selling knockoffs of its patented robotic surgical tool.

Endobotics LLC said on Tuesday that it scored wins in Delaware and Massachusetts federal courts against Medrobotics Corp., the maker of the Medrobotics Flex Robotic System. Endobotics is the owner of patents and trade secrets related to a device that had been developed by a Massachusetts company called Cambridge Endoscopic Devices Inc., which went belly-up in 2015.

The ruling from Delaware federal court,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!