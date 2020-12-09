Tribe Says Time 'Of The Essence' In Sending COVID-19 Funds

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- A Utah tribe has asked the D.C. Circuit to issue a mandate forcing the U.S. Department of the Treasury to pay tribes additional CARES Act funding ahead of a Dec. 30 deadline, saying "time is of the essence." The Ute Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation said in a Monday motion that although the federal agency is pursuing a U.S. Supreme Court appeal in the matter, a seven-day window for the federal government to seek a stay in the issuance of a mandate regarding the funds has expired. The tribe's motion comes after a Sept. 25 D.C. Circuit ruling in...

