How Fox Rothschild Closed Its New Tie-Up During A Pandemic

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic stalling M&A activity across the legal industry this spring, leaders at Fox Rothschild LLP said they knew it was only a matter of when — not if — the BigLaw firm would close its merger with a San Francisco boutique. Once the Philadelphia-headquartered firm realized over the summer that its worst economic fears were not coming to pass, it began aggressively pushing to reach the finish line in acquiring the 21-lawyer Greene Radovsky Maloney Share & Hennigh LLP, Fox Rothschild chair Mark Silow told Law360. The merger, announced on Friday, is the product of roughly a year...

