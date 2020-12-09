HHS Alert Is Pharma's Guide To Mitigating Anti-Kickback Risk

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- For years the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have pursued enforcement cases alleging inducement schemes through medical device and pharmaceutical company programs that pay physicians to talk about their products. Recently, the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services detailed its position on these programs in a special fraud alert. Although many companies won't welcome the OIG's specific callout of essential parts of their marketing plans, the special fraud alert provides a valuable window into the OIG's thinking and will allow companies engaged in these programs to better...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS