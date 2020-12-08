Pro Soccer Union, CWA Strike Partnership Amid CBA Talks

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- The union that represents players in the United Soccer League announced Tuesday a partnership deal with the Communications Workers of America, as the players association continues talks with the league over its first collective bargaining agreement. In a statement announcing the deal, Communications Workers of America President Chris Shelton said the union will help the United Soccer League Players Association negotiate an agreement that includes provisions increasing wages for players in the league. The USLPA has been in negotiations with the United Soccer League for almost two years, and executive committee member Connor Tobin said the partnership will help the players...

