Industry Groups Warn OCC Over Figure's Bank Charter Bid

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- Prominent banking industry groups urged the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Monday to delay action on Figure Technologies' bid to launch a blockchain-powered national bank, citing legal and public policy concerns about the proposed upstart bank's plan to take only uninsured deposits. In a comment letter, the American Bankers Association and six other trade associations weighed in with the OCC as it reviews a bank charter application filed last month by Figure, a California-based fintech that wants to launch Figure Bank as a national bank subsidiary based in Nevada. As proposed in the application, Figure Bank would leverage...

