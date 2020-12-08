SEC General Counsel To Leave Agency In January

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- Robert B. Stebbins, general counsel to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will leave the regulator in early January after three-and-a-half years, the SEC announced Tuesday. A partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP before joining the agency as its chief legal officer in May 2017, Stebbins led the SEC's Office of the General Counsel, an office of 150 advising on all rulemaking, guidance and other staff and policy matters, among other functions. "Bob's leadership has been invaluable to the commission's success during the past several years on all issues important to our Main Street investors and our markets," said SEC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS