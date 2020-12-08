4 Firms Lead £3.8B Private Security Biz Tie-Up

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- Allied Universal said Tuesday it's struck a deal to acquire fellow private security firm G4S at 245 pence per share, beating out competing bidder GardaWorld in a deal guided by four law firms that values the British business at £3.8 billion (nearly $5.1 billion). In a joint statement, U.S.-based Allied Universal Topco LLC and G4S plc said the tie-up would create a security company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 750,000 employees around the world. The transaction is also a 4% premium to the latest offer last week from Canadian security services firm GardaWorld Security Corp., which valued London-headquartered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS