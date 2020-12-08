Munck Wilson Among Firms Offering Restoration Payments

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP has rolled back salary cuts it instituted in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic and is offering full restoration payments to make up for lost income, the Texas-based firm confirmed Tuesday. The firm, which implemented a number of austerity measures in April, reversed compensation reductions for partners, associates, exempt directors and managers on July 1, Munck Wilson spokesperson Shannon Tipton told Law360. Employees who received pay cuts got restoration payments by the end of the third quarter. In addition, the firm renewed hiring over the summer and said it plans to hand out its annual production-based...

