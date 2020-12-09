FWS Accused Of Delaying Owl Protection Review

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- Despite increased threats to the northern spotted owl, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hasn't decided whether to upgrade the bird's status to endangered, environmental groups said in a Tuesday lawsuit accusing the agency of violating the Endangered Species Act. The Environmental Protection Information Center, Klamath Forest Alliance and others told a California federal court that the Endangered Species Act includes mandatory deadlines for the FWS to act on their request to upgrade the owl from threatened to endangered, but the FWS has sat on its hands. "We're at an inflection point for these iconic birds: with urgent action they can...

