Harris Targets DACA, Immigration Reform For First 100 Days

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris promised in a Tuesday speech to reinstate protections for young immigrants and send immigration legislation to Congress during the incoming administration's first 100 days in office, doubling down on the campaign's pledge to dismantle the Trump administration's immigration agenda. In Harris' first major immigration speech since the election at the National Immigrant Integration Conference, the California senator and daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India said that she and President-elect Joe Biden plan to "right the wrongs of the last four years." The incoming administration's early priorities including resuming the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an...

