Level Solar's $30M Ch. 11 Suit Says Salesforce Axed Account

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- Reorganized debtor Level Solar's Chapter 11 estate trustee filed an adversary complaint late Monday against cloud-based software company Salesforce alleging $30 million in damages, saying the contractor deleted Level Solar's customer database account in violation of the bankruptcy stay. Ronald J. Friedman, in his capacity as the trustee of the Level Solar creditor trust created under the company's confirmed Chapter 11 plan, said Salesforce blocked access to Level Solar's account in the midst of its bankruptcy case and then negotiated a $28,000 settlement payment from the debtor even though Salesforce had already deleted the solar panel company's account and data....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS