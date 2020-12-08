Amazon's Prime Now Can't Dodge Retaliatory Firing Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- Amazon's members-only same-day delivery service, Prime Now, can't escape a former employee's claim that she was fired in retaliation for reporting a delivery driver's sexually harassing text messages, a Tennessee federal judge ruled Monday, saying a jury must decide why the worker was fired. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. denied both Prime Now's and Tina Tenpenny's dueling motions for summary judgment, finding that there are still factual questions regarding whether the reason for Tenpenny's termination was pretext for retaliation. Tenpenny worked as an assistant manager packaging and bagging orders at Prime Now's fulfillment center in Nashville, Tennessee, where the...

