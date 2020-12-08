FTC Sues To Stop Procter & Gamble From Buying Razor Co.

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it wants the D.C. federal court to block Procter & Gamble's proposed purchase of Billie Inc., which sells women's razors, saying the deal would stifle competition for the consumer goods behemoth, which already sells razors under brands like Gillette, Venus and Joy. The FTC announced that it has filed an administrative complaint, which was not public as of Tuesday night, and that it had authorized the filing of a federal lawsuit for an injunction and temporary restraining order against the deal, which was announced in January. "Billie saw an opportunity to challenge P&G's position as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS