Exxon Asks Justices To Stop Colo. Climate Suit Remand

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 2:43 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Tenth Circuit ruling that remanded to state court a lawsuit in which Boulder, Colorado, seeks climate change-related infrastructure damages. The energy companies say that since the U.S. Supreme Court already agreed to consider a case with "materially identical facts" — the Fourth Circuit's remand of a similar suit brought by the city of Baltimore — the justices should also review the Colorado case. The Tenth Circuit in July rejected the companies' effort to have the case heard in federal court, as did a lower court, which ordered the...

