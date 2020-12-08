EEOC Unveils New Plan For Tackling Public's Legal Questions

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission introduced a new process Tuesday for members of the public to request formal opinion letters — documents that communicate the agency's official stance on thorny workplace bias issues — reflecting EEOC leadership's interest in reviving the rarely used practice. The newly installed procedure allows any interested person to ask the agency for its take on a job dispute arising under two of the discrimination laws it enforces, Title VII and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, when its own policies or guidance don't hold the answer. Chair Janet Dhillon called the move "a significant step toward allowing the...

