3D TV Tech Co.'s Assets Can Be Turned Over, Chancery Says

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday ruled that the assets of 3D television technology company Stream TV Networks Inc. can be turned over to secured creditors, invoking a century-long evolution of corporate law to support his decision. In a 52-page opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster cited everything from a late 19th-century treatise to a 1915 Chancery Court decision by Chancellor Charles M. Curtis to support his decision barring Stream and its officers from interfering with an agreement reached earlier this year to turn over the Pennsylvania-based company's assets to SeeCubic Inc. Under the agreement, Stream "agreed to transfer all of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS