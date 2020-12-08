Spruce Properties Drops $57M On Multifamily Portfolio

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- Spruce Properties has purchased a portfolio of six apartment complexes in the Des Moines, Iowa, area from BBK Apartments for $56.75 million and Spruce has also landed Fannie Mae-backed financing for the deal, sell-side broker JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday. The deal is for Lake Shore, Lake Shore Park, Peachtree Apartments and Lake Shore Place in Ankeny, Iowa, as well as Saylorville Lakeside in Polk City and Sunrise Meadows in Waukee. Most of the properties were built between the 1970s and the early aughts, while Lake Shore was completed in 2017, JLL said Tuesday. The firm did not indicate the total...

