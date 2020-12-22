Social Security Rule Changes Will Harm Disabled Workers

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:46 AM EST) -- Two new rules from the Trump administration will make it harder for workers and other disabled individuals to collect Social Security disability insurance and supplemental security income benefits. The first rule, which took effect Dec. 16, changes the disability appeals process by allowing internal agency lawyers who work for the Social Security Administration, or SSA, to conduct disability hearings that have traditionally been conducted by impartial, independent administrative law judges. The second proposed rule changes the frequency at which certain individuals who collect benefits will be forced to prove their continuing disability to the agency, and will result in the wrongful termination of benefits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS