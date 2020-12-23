Cozen O'Connor Adds Arbitration Muscle With DC Shareholder

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Cozen O'Connor is continuing to grow its Washington, D.C., office with the addition of veteran international arbitration expert Kurt Lindquist as a shareholder in the commercial litigation practice, the firm announced in a press release. Lindquist joins the D.C. team this month from Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP, where he was a partner. He is one of several seasoned attorneys to join the firm in 2020. Barry Boss, co-chair of Cozen O'Connor's commercial litigation department, called Lindquist an "ideal addition" in a statement. "We anticipate a significant increase in activity both domestically and internationally, and Kurt's experience in this arena...

