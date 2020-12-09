ITC Rules Nortek Garage Door Imports Infringed US Patent

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that certain garage door components that have been imported by Nortek Inc. and its affiliates infringed a patent held by The Chamberlain Group Inc. In a Dec. 3 order set to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the ITC said Nortek and two of its affiliates, Nortek Security and Control LLC and GTO Access Systems LLC, flouted Section 337 of the Tariff Act. The ITC issued limited exclusion and cease-and-desist orders. Nortek said in a statement to Law360 on Wednesday that it doesn't expect the commission's Dec. 3 decision will majorly effect...

