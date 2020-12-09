Shippers Told To Hand Over $9.4M To Greek Bank In Loan Row

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 2:45 PM GMT) -- The owners of a wrecked oil and chemical tanker must hand over $9.4 million in outstanding repayments and interest to a Greek bank, a London judge ordered, after the lender dragged the shipping companies to court over a 2007 loan agreement. Adrian Beltrami QC, sitting as a High Court judge, told Renzlor Shipping Ltd., Oceanwide Shipping Ltd. and Alexandros Tranos to pay out $9.4 million to Aegean Baltic Bank SA in an order Monday. The Greek lender sued Renzlor Shipping for allegedly failing to pay back $9 million under a series of loan and mortgage contracts, as well as other lending...

