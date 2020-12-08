Ralph K. Winter, Longstanding 2nd Circuit Judge, Dies At 85

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- Ralph K. Winter, a senior member of the Second Circuit who was nominated to the post by former President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and who served as chief judge of the appellate court during the late 1990s, died Tuesday. He was 85. Winter, a former professor at Yale Law School who served as a mentor for those who would go on to form the Federalist Society, died in North Haven, Connecticut, after "a long illness," according to an announcement by the Second Circuit. "Judge Winter was an extraordinary jurist and human being," U.S. Circuit Judge Debra A. Livingston said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS