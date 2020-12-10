EPA Asks Justices Not To Review 10th Circ. Biofuel Ruling

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said that even though the Tenth Circuit sided against the agency's method of handling exemptions that relieve small refineries from certain renewable fuel blending obligations, the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't bother to take the case. The EPA said the Tenth Circuit decision siding with biofuel producers and voiding waivers for petroleum refineries in states like Oklahoma could just be a one-off decision and isn't important enough for the justices to consider. Plus, there are appeals moving forward in the D.C. Circuit that present a similar question, which should provide clarity about whether the Tenth Circuit's...

