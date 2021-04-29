High Court Bars Multipart Deportation Notices

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 10:12 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that deportation notices must contain all required information in one document, rather than across multiple documents issued separately. The U.S. Supreme Court won't let the federal government send deportation notices to immigrants in multiple parts, instead requiring all required information to be contained in a single document. (iStock) Reviving a Guatemalan man's bid to stay in the U.S., the justices ruled 6-3 that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security must send the notices to appear, which include immigrants' court hearing information to initiate removal proceedings, in a single document to trigger the stop-time rule. That...

