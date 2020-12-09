Feds Can Enforce Tax Liens Against Texas Oilman

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 12:35 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service didn't abuse its authority when it denied a Texas oilman's compromise offer to resolve his almost $1.6 million tax deficiencies and the agency can enforce liens against him, a Texas federal judge said. Samuel Roden is liable for the tax liens on his assets for back taxes related to several energy investments, according to a Tuesday memorandum opinion. The court didn't address how much in damages Roden would have to pay, but granted the IRS' motion for summary judgment because many details of the case otherwise remain undisputed, according to the opinion. Roden owed income taxes for...

