Fla. High Court Should Uphold Bad Faith Rule For Insureds

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- More sticker shock in the form of higher premiums may soon be in store for Florida insureds.[1] The Florida Supreme Court has before it Citizens Property Insurance Corp. v. Manor House LLC[2] — a case that, yet again, invites the court to adopt the doctrine of reasonable expectations in the context of insurance contracts.[3] A recent Law360 guest article certainly encourages its adoption. Nevertheless, such a move would allow insureds to sue for consequential damages in excess of the benefits provided in their policies — without the need to file a bad faith action under Florida Statute Section 624.155. This expansion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS