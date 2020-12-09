Ex-Banker Loses Challenge To Assets Order In Energy Dispute

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 7:25 PM GMT) -- A former investment banker at Deutsche Bank found to have breached his fiduciary duties as a shareholder at an oil technology company lost his bid Wednesday to overturn orders requiring him to account for his assets. The Court of Appeal said that Judge Sarah Asplin, sitting as a High Court judge at the time, was right to order Robert Gresham Gray to account for millions of dollars in assets connected to his failures of duty to Global Energy Horizons Corp., including money received from a settlement with a company involved in the industrial use of ultrasound technology, as well as management...

