Kirkland, Wachtell Rep Deal Forming $1.1B Skincare Co.

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- Skincare business HydraFacial said Wednesday that it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Vesper Healthcare in a deal valued at $1.1 billion and guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz. The HydraFacial Co., based in Long Beach, California, announced the deal in a joint statement with special purpose acquisition company Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Vesper said in early October that it raised $460 million in gross proceeds from its initial public offering on the Nasdaq. Blank-check companies, also called SPACs, are shell entities that raise money through an IPO for a future business combination....

