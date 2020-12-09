Argentinian Polo Star Sues Company Cloning His Horses

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- Argentinian polo star Adolfo Cambiaso sued an "amateur" geneticist in Florida federal court Tuesday, accusing him of stealing his polo ponies' genetic material and improperly producing and selling clones of the horses. Cambiaso's company La Dolfina SA entered an initial agreement with Alan Meeker and his company Crestview Farms in 2009 in the hopes of cloning some of Cambiaso's polo ponies. However, the complaint, filed in the Southern District of Florida, accuses Meeker of overstepping the bounds of the deal, which allegedly only gives limited licensing rights to the company and not full ownership over the use of the original genetic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS