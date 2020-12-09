SBB Abandons $3.4B Takeover Bid For Property Biz Entra

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- Swedish real estate firm SBB said Wednesday it is withdrawing its 30 billion Norwegian crown ($3.4 billion) offer for Entra, after the Norwegian office property company reported a higher valuation for its portfolio. Samhaellsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, or SBB, cast doubt on the valuation adjustments, saying they rendered Entra ASA's historical reporting unreliable. SBB also said Entra had restricted its access to some of its detailed information, leaving it unable to perform adequate due diligence. "SBB has not received a fair treatment and opportunity to satisfy the due diligence requirements," the announcement said. "SBB regrets to inform that the due diligence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS