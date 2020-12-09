NY&Co. Parent Gets Judge's Nod For Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge said Wednesday that he intended to confirm a Chapter 11 plan for New York & Co.'s parent so long as creditors who don't agree with the liability releases baked into the plan are required to affirmatively opt out. During a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John K. Sherwood agreed with arguments by the U.S. trustee and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the "silence" of RTW Retailwinds Inc. investors and claimants who simply didn't return opt-out forms shouldn't be construed as consent to the liability releases. "I just don't think this is a meaningful release....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS