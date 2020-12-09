Roche Calls Meso's Bouchard-Related Bias Claims 'Weak'

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- Roche told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday it should reject Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC's "weak" and "thin" arguments in its bid to reverse the Chancery Court's toss of a suit seeking to vacate a 2014 ruling allegedly tainted by now-Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard's work on that case. During an oral argument held virtually, counsel for Roche Diagnostics GmbH took aim at Meso's appeal of a ruling by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III that rejected Meso's claim that now-retired Vice Chancellor Donald Parsons should have recused himself from deciding a prior intellectual property dispute between the companies because of alleged...

