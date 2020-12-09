AT&T Units Illegally Fired Union Worker, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:30 PM EST) -- AT&T subsidiaries violated federal labor law by firing a union officer, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled for the second time, saying the repeated discipline he faced before being fired was motivated at least in part by anti-union bias. The decision that NLRB Administrative Law Judge Ira Sandron issued Tuesday came after the board ordered him over the summer to reevaluate his earlier ruling that AT&T Services Inc. and Michigan Bell Telephone Co. fired Brian Hooker out of anti-union animus. The board instructed Judge Sandron to individually evaluate — for evidence of bias — each time the companies disciplined Hooker. ...

