What UK Art Market Participants Must Know About AML Law

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 3:25 PM EST) -- Almost a year has passed since increased anti-money laundering, or AML, requirements for art market participants went into effect. In the intervening period, it has become clear that the art market has unique complexities that require further consideration by its regulator, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs. Difficulties in implementation have been compounded by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The complications faced by the market and the challenge of effecting the broad cultural change required by the regulations have led to the participant registration deadline to be extended to June 2021. This article considers how and why AML regulation has evolved...

