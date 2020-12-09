YogaWorks Reports $9.6M Bid For Assets In Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- Yoga instruction company YogaWorks on Wednesday told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that it received a $9.6 million offer for its online business at an auction Monday, nearly doubling the stalking horse credit bid with which it came into Chapter 11. In a notice filed with the court, YogaWorks said media and entertainment venture capital firm MEP Capital Management LLC and affiliates of intellectual property manager GoDigital Media Group Inc. submitted a joining bid that beat out the stalking horse and two other contenders at the auction. "The market spoke about what people thought this product was actually worth," YogaWorks counsel Alan Friedman...

